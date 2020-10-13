BERDETTA MAE DEVENTER, 87, passed away on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at Goshen Hospital, after a brief illness. Born Nov. 26, 1932, she was a daughter of the late William and Emma Burns, and grew up on a farm outside of Butler, Ind. Berdetta retired from General Electric in 1991 after 25 years of service, and was a life-long member of the Leo United Methodist Church. Berdetta was an amazing cook and possessed a green thumb like few others, she loved meeting new people, and making new friends. She and her husband, Burnie had an amazing love and were forever devoted to each other. They traveled around the world, visited all 50 states, and had amazing adventures together. She will be remembered for the care and love she showed her family and her two puppies Nico and Skitter. She is survived by her loving husband of 68 years and five months, Merton "Burnie" Deventer of Leo, Ind.; son, Michael Deventer of Parthenon, Ark.; daughter, Marlene (David) Lake of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Andrew (Suzanne) Lake of Tomball, Texas, Samantha (Garrett) Cochran of Elmwood Park, N.J., Pamela (Rob Eames) of Fort Wayne, Jacob (Lindsey Bishop) Fort Wayne, and Andrea (Brett) Butterfield of Oak Harbor, Wash.; and great-grandchildren, Amaya, Chloe, Ruby, Zoe, Kaitlyn, Adrian, James, and William. Berdetta was preceded in death by her son, Daniel Deventer; grandson, Taylor Deventer; and brothers, Daniel, William and George Burns. Service is 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling three hours prior beginning at 3 p.m. A celebration of life gathering is from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at Leo United Methodist Church, 13527 Leo Road. Burial will take place at Leo Memorial Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Leo United Methodist Church. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com