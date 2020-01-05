|
|
|
|
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Divine Mercy Funeral Home
|
Vigil
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
3:30 PM
Divine Mercy Funeral Home
|
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception
|
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
10:30 AM
Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception
BERNARD "BERNIE" J. REUL, 91, passed away on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at Chapman Place, Fort Wayne. Born in Rome City, Ind., on May 16, 1928, and he was a resident of Fort Wayne since 1929. He was employed by the City of Fort Wayne with 45 years of service. He served as a Park Dept supervisor, Special Services director, Safety director, Certified Red Cross Instructor, Defensive Drivers Instructor, Police Officer with a rank of Deputy Chief, Civil Defense instructor, and was an instructor at the Fort Wayne Police Academy. He was a member of Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception for 70 years, where he served as a proclaimer of the Word, Extraordinary Minister, usher, funeral Mass server, Sunday door keeper, sacristan for 50 years and Mass server at the McDougal Chapel. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police, Allen County Historical Society, Indiana Parks and Recreation Association, Allen-Wells Chapter of the American Red Cross and the Indiana National Guard Association. He is survived by his niece, Madonna E. (John) Evans of Belle River, Ontario, Canada; nephew, Kevin (Sally) McQuaid of Windsor, Ontario, Canada; and a grand nephew, Kevin McQuaid Jr. of Windsor, Ontario Canada. He was preceded in death by his parents, Rudolph J. and Bertha (Klaus) Reul; sister, Rosalee McQuaid; and brother-in-law, Thomas A. McQuaid. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 1122 S. Clinton St., with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with a Vigil at 3:30 p.m. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to the Fort Wayne Parks Foundation or Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 5, 2020
|
|
|
|