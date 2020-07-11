1/1
BERNEICE A. NEWSOM
1922 - 2020
BERNEICE A. NEWSOM, 97, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Parkview Hospice. Born Sept. 12, 1922, in Decatur, Ind., she was the daughter of the late Herman and Clara Scheu mann. Berneice retired from G.E. in San Diego, Calif., and returned to Fort Wayne around 2000. Berneice was a long time member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church. Surviving are many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Newsom; sisters, Alice Heinrich and Evelyn Biers; and brother, Edgar Scheumann. A Celebration of Life service will be scheduled at a later date. Memorials can be made to Holy Cross Lutheran Church 3425 Crescent Ave., Fort Wayne, IN 46805. Her final resting place will be Concordia Garden Cemetery. Arrangements are by D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Chapel. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.mccombandsons.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jul. 11, 2020.
