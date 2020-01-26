Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BERNICE E. GEBHART. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BERNICE E. GEBHART, 92, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Saint Anne Communities, where she had been a resident the past two years. Born March 16, 1927 in Fort Wayne, Ind., she was a daughter of the late Charles J. and Bertha (Greiner) Gebhart. Bernice was a kind, caring soul, exhibiting a sweet disposition with an independent, resilient spirit. Bernice lived an exhilarating life, full of family, friends, service, sports and travel. She earned a Bachelor's Degree in Sociology from Indiana University in 1975, and retired in 1992 as an Administrative Assistant to the president of Zollner Corporation after 33 years of service. She was a lifelong, faithful member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and active in the St. Vincent DePaul Society. Bernice taught English to Vietnamese refugees, regularly visited the sick and infirmed, drove friends and family around town, and administered Holy Communion to those unable to attend Mass. She enjoyed golf, tennis, bowling, bicycling, walking, bridge, and spending winters on the gulf coast in southern Alabama. She was an avid world traveler, visiting most states in America and over 40 countries in Europe, Asia, Africa, North America and South America. She is survived by six nieces and nephews, 13 great-nieces and -nephews, and five great-great-nieces and -nephews. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Dorothy Broucek; and brothers, Robert and Charles Gebhart. A Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at Saint Joseph Catholic Church, 2213 Brooklyn Ave., Fort Wayne, with visitation there one hour prior. Bernice will be laid to rest at the Catholic Cemetery, in a private service. Memorial gifts made be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church or the St. Vincent DePaul Society. Advantage Funeral & Cremation Service- Mungovan is honored to be serving the family. To sign the online guestbook visit



BERNICE E. GEBHART, 92, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Saint Anne Communities, where she had been a resident the past two years. Born March 16, 1927 in Fort Wayne, Ind., she was a daughter of the late Charles J. and Bertha (Greiner) Gebhart. Bernice was a kind, caring soul, exhibiting a sweet disposition with an independent, resilient spirit. Bernice lived an exhilarating life, full of family, friends, service, sports and travel. She earned a Bachelor's Degree in Sociology from Indiana University in 1975, and retired in 1992 as an Administrative Assistant to the president of Zollner Corporation after 33 years of service. She was a lifelong, faithful member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and active in the St. Vincent DePaul Society. Bernice taught English to Vietnamese refugees, regularly visited the sick and infirmed, drove friends and family around town, and administered Holy Communion to those unable to attend Mass. She enjoyed golf, tennis, bowling, bicycling, walking, bridge, and spending winters on the gulf coast in southern Alabama. She was an avid world traveler, visiting most states in America and over 40 countries in Europe, Asia, Africa, North America and South America. She is survived by six nieces and nephews, 13 great-nieces and -nephews, and five great-great-nieces and -nephews. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Dorothy Broucek; and brothers, Robert and Charles Gebhart. A Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at Saint Joseph Catholic Church, 2213 Brooklyn Ave., Fort Wayne, with visitation there one hour prior. Bernice will be laid to rest at the Catholic Cemetery, in a private service. Memorial gifts made be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church or the St. Vincent DePaul Society. Advantage Funeral & Cremation Service- Mungovan is honored to be serving the family. To sign the online guestbook visit www.advantagemungovan.com Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close