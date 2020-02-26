BERNICE HILL, 84, of Fort Wayne, went to Heaven on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, with family near. A native of Starkville, Miss., she retired from GE in 993. Bernice loved shopping and spending time with her family. She was also a member of Light of the World Christian Church. Surviving are her children, Rev. Cornelius (Lana) Hill, Monica, Hill, Ladonna Hill - Smiley, Jeffery Hill, Dora (Brandon Carter) and Anitra Hill; sisters, Henria McGee and Yvonne Dennis; brothers, William Boyd and Tom (Donna) Boyd; special friend, John Adams, 14 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, and host of other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Alberta Boyd; and siblings, Linnie, Doris, Maggie T, Ernestine, Erma, Walter Jr., Alexander, John and James. Service is noon Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Turner Chapel AME Church, 3404 Jefferson Blvd. Calling is from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at Ellis Funeral Home, 1021 E. Lewis St. Burial in Concordia Cemetery Gardens. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home. www.ellisfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 26, 2020