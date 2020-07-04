BERNICE JAURIGUE, 92, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at her home in Decatur. She was born in Chicago, Ill. on Nov. 13, 1927. She is survived by two sons, Robert R. (Kay) Jaurigue and Daniel L. (Linda) Jaurigue; a daughter, Maria E. (Tom) Reiter; 13 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great-grandchildren. Bernice was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Jaurigue; three sons, Richard Jaurigue, Leonard R. Jaurigue and Ronald G. Jaurigue; a daughter, Sharon Jaurigue. Arrangements are being handled by Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, Decatur, Ind. To sign the guestbook visit www.hshfuneralhome.com