BERNICE JAURIGUE
BERNICE JAURIGUE, 92, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at her home in Decatur. She was born in Chicago, Ill. on Nov. 13, 1927. She is survived by two sons, Robert R. (Kay) Jaurigue and Daniel L. (Linda) Jaurigue; a daughter, Maria E. (Tom) Reiter; 13 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great-grandchildren. Bernice was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Jaurigue; three sons, Richard Jaurigue, Leonard R. Jaurigue and Ronald G. Jaurigue; a daughter, Sharon Jaurigue. Arrangements are being handled by Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, Decatur, Ind. To sign the guestbook visit www.hshfuneralhome.com

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
