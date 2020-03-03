BERNICE JOYCE MAY, 80, of Fort Wayne, passed away Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Parkview Hospital Randallia. Born April 12, 1939, in Basin, W.Va., she was a daughter of the late Bernard and Grace (McKinney) McGuire. Bernice was a member of Third Street Church of God and she retired from the Fort Wayne State Developmental Hospital after more than 35 years of service. Surviving are her children, Donna (Cliff) Martin, Delbert Cordell and David (Stacie) Cordell; five grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandchildren, Danny Joe and Butch; and siblings, Robert McGuire and Arlene Stiddem. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., with visitation from 11 a.m. until time of service. Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 3, 2020