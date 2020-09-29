1/1
BERNICE L. POLSTON
BERNICE L. POLSTON, 89, passed away Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Fort Wayne. Born in Grand Island, Neb., she was a daughter of the late Jim and Henrietta Jensen. Bernice worked as a nurses aide. She enjoyed fishing, camping, traveling, and most of all caring for her family. Bernice is survived by her children, Sherry Smith of Sevierville, Tenn., Walter (Kathleen) Polston of Fort Wayne, Penny (Brian) Gottlieb of Fort Wayne, and Shannon Polston of Bluffton, Ind.; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and sisters, Alice Jividen and Alma Young. Bernice was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Polston; son, Terry Polston; and grandson, David Ruby. Service is 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling three hours prior beginning at 3 p.m. Memorials to the Allen County S.P.C.A. or Breast Cancer Research Foundation. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sep. 29, 2020.
