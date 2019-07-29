BERNICE LOUISE KING, 93, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019, at her residence in Fort Wayne, Ind. Born in Platts mouth, Neb., she was a daughter of the late Albert and Grace (Shan holtz) Shafer. She married William King on Dec. 31, 1945 and he preceded her in death in 2017 after 71 years of marriage. Bernice enjoyed reading and loved being with her family. Surviving are her children, Dennis King, Frederick King, Steven (Connie) King, Kenneth King, and Theodore King; four grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. Bernice was also preceded in death by her sisters, Mildred Woodring, Hazel Cook, and Elva Shafer. Funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at D.O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Rd., with calling one hour prior to the service. Visitation aldo from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial in Highland Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to . To sign the online guestbook visit www.domccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 29, 2019