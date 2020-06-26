BERNICE OSTERMEYER
1927 - 2020
BERNICE OSTERMEYER, 92, died on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, in Fort Wayne. Born in 1927, she was a daughter of the late Laura Scheu mann and Oscar Bulte meier. She was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church and long-time volunteer at Cross Border Partners, Inc. She is survived by her daughter, Bonnie Hilt; son, Ken Ostermeyer; grandchildren, Nick and Alex Hilt, Matthew Ostermeyer and Casey Hoffmann; great-grandchildren, Finley Hilt, Vaeda and Nathan Hoffmann; and siblings, Jenny Guenin, Marilyn Hoffman, Darlene Stoppenhagen, Alice Selking and Rene Hazelett. She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin; daughter, Rebecca; and siblings, Erwin and Verlin Bultemeier and Margie Tingen. Funeral service is 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 3425 Crescent Ave., Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. The Rev. Mark Neubacher officiating. Everything will happen outside and the service will be broadcasted on a short-range FM radio station. The family kindly ask everyone to wear masks for the calling and to socially distance as much as possible. Bring a lawn chair if anyone prefers to sit outside their car. Anyone can also connect virtually and watch the service online at: https://arizona.zoom.us/j/99642003348 In lieu of flowers, memorials to Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund: https://heartlandhospicefund.org/ Arrangements entrusted to Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home. For online condolences, visit www.hockemeyermillerfh.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
28
Calling hours
12:30 PM
Holy Cross Lutheran Church
JUN
28
Funeral service
01:30 PM
Holy Cross Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home
6131 St Joe Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46835
2604858500
