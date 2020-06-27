BERNICE OSTERMEYER

Or Copy this URL to Share

OSTERMEYER, BERNICE: Funeral service is 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 3425 Crescent Ave., Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Everything will happen outside and the service will be broadcasted on a short-range FM radio station. The family kindly ask everyone to wear masks for the calling and to socially distance as much as possible. Bring a lawn chair if anyone prefers to sit outside their car. Anyone can also connect virtually and watch the service online at: https://arizona.zoom.us/j/99642003348 Arrangements entrusted to Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home.

