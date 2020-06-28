BERNITA "BONNIE" SHELTON
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share BERNITA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BERNITA "BONNIE" SHELTON, 101, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020. Born Aug. 12, 1918, in Troy, Ind., she was the daughter of the late Peter Max and Olive C. (Lomax) Baker. She graduated from Central High School in Evansville, Ind., and Lockyear's Business College. She was a member of the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. Bonnie was a Staff Sargeant in the second division of the eighth Air Force based in England during World War II. She was an assistant section chief in the intelligence division. After returning home, she was a receptionist and bookkeeper for Sky Services in Evansville, Ind., and was believed to be the first or one of the first women to complete flight training in the city and was certified as a pilot. She attended the University of California Berkeley on the GI Bill. On Jan. 19, 1952, she married the late Arthur M. Shelton. In her later years, she was a volunteer at St. Joseph Hospital for 20 years, retiring at the age of 94. Bonnie was proud to be on one the early Honor Flights. Bonnie is survived by her children, Kerry (Susie) Shelton, Kathy Shelton, Kris Beam, and Dean (Donna) Shelton; grandchildren, David, Jonathan, Rebekah, Audra, Kevin, Brian, and Hailey; great-grandchildren, Oliver and Eloise; and brother, James Baker. Funeral service on Facebook Livestream is 3 p.m. Friday, July 3, 2020. To view her funeral service live, visit www.FaceBook.com/CovingtonKnolls. Burial will be in Peoria, Ill. Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice or Honor Flight Northeast Indiana.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved