BERNITA "BONNIE" SHELTON, 101, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020. Born Aug. 12, 1918, in Troy, Ind., she was the daughter of the late Peter Max and Olive C. (Lomax) Baker. She graduated from Central High School in Evansville, Ind., and Lockyear's Business College. She was a member of the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. Bonnie was a Staff Sargeant in the second division of the eighth Air Force based in England during World War II. She was an assistant section chief in the intelligence division. After returning home, she was a receptionist and bookkeeper for Sky Services in Evansville, Ind., and was believed to be the first or one of the first women to complete flight training in the city and was certified as a pilot. She attended the University of California Berkeley on the GI Bill. On Jan. 19, 1952, she married the late Arthur M. Shelton. In her later years, she was a volunteer at St. Joseph Hospital for 20 years, retiring at the age of 94. Bonnie was proud to be on one the early Honor Flights. Bonnie is survived by her children, Kerry (Susie) Shelton, Kathy Shelton, Kris Beam, and Dean (Donna) Shelton; grandchildren, David, Jonathan, Rebekah, Audra, Kevin, Brian, and Hailey; great-grandchildren, Oliver and Eloise; and brother, James Baker. Funeral service on Facebook Livestream is 3 p.m. Friday, July 3, 2020. To view her funeral service live, visit www.FaceBook.com/CovingtonKnolls. Burial will be in Peoria, Ill. Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice or Honor Flight Northeast Indiana.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 28, 2020.