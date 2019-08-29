BERTHA L. TALARICO, 96, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019. Born Oct. 30, 1922, in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter the late William and Henrietta (Brink man) Thieme. Bertha was a member of the St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. She was the president of the Women's Catholic Orphans Guild for many years. Bertha loved to play bingo, cook, and spend time with her family, She was an avid Chicago Cubs fan. She is survived by her daughters, Lucia (Steve) Schultheis, Annita Papenbrock, Virginia Hiltunen, and Teresa Geyer; sons, Peter (Vecchi) Talarico, Tommaso (Loni) Talarico Jr., and Philip (Gina) Talarico; 24 grandchildren, 51 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. She was also preceded in passing by her husband of 65 years, Tommaso Talarico Sr.; son, Anthony Talarico; grandson, Brian Hiltunen; son-in-law, Charles Hiltunen; sisters, Mae Smith and Pauline Decker; and brother, Kenny Thieme. Mass of Chrisitian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at St. Peters Catholic Church, 518 E. Dewald St., Fort Wayne (IN 46803), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne (IN 46805), with a Rosary service at 3 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Anne Home. Condolences may be left online at www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 29, 2019