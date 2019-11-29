BERTHA M. CYR, 95, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. Born March 10, 1924, in Moncton, Canada, she was a daughter of the late Cyril and Emma (Gallant) Arsenault. Bertha graduated from Wilby High School in Waterbury, Conn. She worked at the Belmont store for 16 1/2 years, retiring in 1992. Bertha was a member at St. Joseph Catholic Church for many years. She devoted her time to volunteering at the food pantry and keeping the books for St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church and volunteering at Covington Manor with various activities. She enjoyed golfing at McMillen Park with the ladies, coordinating and attending the Belmont parties, and putting her skills of sewing to use by creating displays for the store. Bertha is survived by her daughter, Candace Capaldo; 12 grandchildren and their spouses; 28 great- grandchildren; and daughter-in-law, Darlene Cyr. She was also preceded in passing by her husband, Joseph Cyr; son, Alan Cyr; two great- grandchildren; brothers, Gerald, Joseph, Robert, and Emery Arsenault; and sisters, Norma Stewart and Loretta LeVasseur. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 2213 Brooklyn Ave., Fort Wayne (IN 46802), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Foster Park Funeral Home, 6301 Fairfield Ave., Fort Wayne (IN 46807), with a Rosary service at 4:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Visiting Nurse Hospice. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Cyr family may be shared at https://www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 29, 2019