BERTHA M. PAIGE, 85, departed this life Saturday, April 6, 2019. Born Aug. 6, 1933, in Hampton, Va., she was the daughter of the late Nathaniel Watts and Hazel Watts. She was a Fort Wayne Community School teacher for 40 years, retiring in 1995. Following her death, four days later, she was reunited with her husband Frank A. Paige when he transitioned on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. Surviving are her son, Michael Paige Sr.; daughter, Zynette Paige; brother, Calvin Watts; five grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren. Service is 11 a.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019, at True Love Missionary Baptist Church, 715 E. Wallace St., Fort Wayne (IN 46803), with visitation one hour prior. Burial in Covington Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home. www.ellisfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 12, 2019