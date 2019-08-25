BERTHA MAE COMPTON, 94, of Fort Wayne, joined her husband of 71+ years in heaven on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. Born in Oak Hill, W.Va., she was the daughter of Jessie and Cleo Bowyer. Bertha retired at 75 after 20 years as a CNA at Saint Anne Nursing Home. She was a strong, southern woman who worked hard at everything she did. She was the mother of one son, Charles Akers (deceased); three daughters, Anita Given of West Virginia, Bertha Watson of Ohio and Rona Morris of Indiana; grandmother of 11, great-grandmother of 14, and great-great-grandmother of seven. "She made you laugh and knew just what to say to make you feel better. She often said, "I wish I was rich." But, she was rich, because what she gave her whole family by loving us so much was priceless." A private family celebration of her life will be held. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 25, 2019