BESSIE M. THARP, 88, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at Kingston Care Center. Surviving are her children, Linda (Clyde) Williams, Karen Tharp and Donnell (Kelly) Miller; stepdaughter, Sandra Snead; siblings, Cora Clay, Beatrice Dansby, Edward Chapman, Mary Jacobs, Joyce (Al) Johns and Arbrey Chapman; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Beatrice Chapman; husband, Tennyson Tharp; daughters, Janice Tharp and Iris Tharp; granddaughter, Tamara Williams and siblings, Earlean Brooks and Prince Chapman. Service is 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at Pilgrim Baptist Church, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at Ellis Funeral Home. Burial in Highland Park Cemetery. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home. www.ellisfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 15, 2019