BESSIE M. THARP

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BESSIE M. THARP.
Service Information
Ellis Funeral Home, LLC
1021 E. Lewis Street
Fort Wayne, IN
46803
(260)-422-6958
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Ellis Funeral Home, LLC
1021 E. Lewis Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46803
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Pilgrim Baptist Church
Service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Pilgrim Baptist Church
Obituary
Send Flowers

BESSIE M. THARP, 88, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at Kingston Care Center. Surviving are her children, Linda (Clyde) Williams, Karen Tharp and Donnell (Kelly) Miller; stepdaughter, Sandra Snead; siblings, Cora Clay, Beatrice Dansby, Edward Chapman, Mary Jacobs, Joyce (Al) Johns and Arbrey Chapman; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Beatrice Chapman; husband, Tennyson Tharp; daughters, Janice Tharp and Iris Tharp; granddaughter, Tamara Williams and siblings, Earlean Brooks and Prince Chapman. Service is 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at Pilgrim Baptist Church, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at Ellis Funeral Home. Burial in Highland Park Cemetery. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home. www.ellisfh.com
logo
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 15, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.