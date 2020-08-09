1/1
BETH ANN KOLBOW
BETH ANN KOLBOW, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at home. Born June 24, 1951, she was the daughter of the late Norman C. and F. Lucille (Pancake) Kolbow. Beth graduated from Concordia Lutheran High School in 1969. She attended Ball State University in Muncie, Ind., and graduated from the University of St. Francis, Fort Wayne, in 1996, with a Bachelor of Arts in Communications. She had jobs in the insurance business and at Covington Commons. Her most important job was taking care of her mother until her death in 2013. Beth was a member of Concordia Lutheran Church for many years and attended Martini Lutheran Church, New Haven, Ind. Beth was a very creative person and had a wonderful talent and passion for cooking and baking. The family looked forward to the dishes and desserts she would bring to family reunions, especially Grandma Pancake's sugar cream pie. She loved animals and had many dogs and cats. Reilly, her rescued cat from a pet store, was her last and most beloved companion. She is survived by many cousins and friends who will miss her. A private memorial service is 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at Covington Memorial Gardens, Fort Wayne. Memorial Contributions can be made in Beth's memory to a charity of donor's choice.

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 9, 2020.
Covington Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Fort Wayne
8408 Covington Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46804
