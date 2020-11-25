BETH ANN SARVAY, 81, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at home. Born in Dayton, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Arnold and Helen (Bell) Ogan. On July 15, 1961, she married Thomas Sarvay: he preceded her in death on Jan. 6, 2015. Beth worked as a Registered Nurse at Deaconess Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio, along with various nursing homes, retiring in 1990. She was an active member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church and loved attending Bible study. Beth enjoyed crocheting and spending time with her family. She did not know a stranger. Beth is survived by her children, Margaret (Daniel) Toma, Ann (Michael) Cocklin, and Scott (Devin) Sarvay; six grandchildren, Anastasia, Paul, and Jack Toma, Johnathan Prince Cocklin, Laura Cocklin, and Rylee Cocklin; and brother, Curt Ogan. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Allen Ogan. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home. Inurnment at a later date at Ludlow Cemetery in Laura, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to donor's choice.