BETH ANN SCHLORKE, 57, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020, in Fort Wayne. Born in Kirksville, Mo., she was the daughter of Zelda Elmore of Kirksville, Mo., and the late Roger Elmore. Beth will be remembered for the love and care she demonstrated to her family. She attended Redeemer Baptist Church of New Haven. Beth is survived by her children, Kirsten Schlorke of Fort Wayne, Aaron (Natalie) Schlorke of Fort Wayne, and Hannah Schlorke of Mishawaka, Ind.; and brothers, Dan (Karen) Elmore and Michael (Suzanne) Elmore, both of Kirksville, Mo. A memorial calling is from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 3, 2020, at Redeemer Baptist Church, 109 Moeller Road, New Haven. A memorial service will take place at a later date in Kirksville, Mo. Memorials may be made to the Allen County S.P.C.A. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jul. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
260-424-5000
