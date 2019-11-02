BETH ANN WERLING, 60, Fort Wayne, passed away in the evening on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis. Born July 25, 1959, in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of Noel and Marlene (Smith) Leitzman. She married Colin Werling on Oct. 21, 1989; he survives. She was a 1977 graduate of Snider High School and worked as a stocker for a Kroger grocery store. In addition to her husband and her father, she is survived by sons, David and Carl, both of Fort Wayne; sisters, Carolyn Daniels of Tucker, Ga., Michele Gardner of Valdosta, Ga., and Darla Miller of St. Paul, Minn.; as well as several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother. Service is 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 202 W. Rudisill Blvd., Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. The Reverends David Peterson and Michael Frese officiating. Calling also from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at Elzey-Patterson - Rodak Home for Funerals, 6810 Old Trail Road, Fort Wayne. Burial will follow at Prairie View Cemetery near Tocsin, Ind. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Redeemer Lutheran Church Music Fund or the Bach Collegium. To leave condolences, visit www.elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 2, 2019