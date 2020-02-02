BETH (BERTHA HAHN) BROHMAN, 82, of Colorado Springs, Colo., died on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, peacefully at her home. She was the mother of six, grandmother of three, mother-in-law, sister, aunt and friend to many. Beth was a Registered Nurse who loved birds, wildlife and nature. Beth is survived by her six children, Patrick, Julia, Katrina, Suzanne, Stephen and Michael; her three granddaughters, Kaitlin, Sydney and Cricket; son-in-laws Pete, Will, David, and Jim; siblings, Anthony (Kathleen) Hahn of Valparaiso, Ind., Joseph (Jean) Hahn, and Virginia Hahn of Fort Wayne, Ind.; and many nieces and nephews and their families. She was preceded in death by her husband, Francis E. Brohman of Colorado Springs; her parents, Rudolph and Catherine (Holly) Hahn; and two sisters, Mary Catherine Hahn and Ann (Jerry) Mullins of Fort Wayne, Ind. Mass of Christian Burial was held on Jan. 24, 2020, at St. Francis of Assisi. Burial at Fairview Cemetery in Colorado Springs. Memorial contributions may be made to the Audubon Society, National Parks or any nature preserve of donor's choice. To view the online guestbook visit www.evergreenfuneralhome.org
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 2, 2020