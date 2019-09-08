Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BETHANNE W. TAYLOR. View Sign Service Information Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services 502 N. Main Street Auburn , IN 46706 (260)-925-3918 Memorial Gathering 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services 502 N. Main Street Auburn , IN 46706 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

BETHANNE W. TAYLOR, 64, of Raleigh, N.C., died peacefully Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, with family present, at Duke Medical Pavilion, Durham, N.C. Born Feb. 20, 1955 in Richmond, Va., she was a daughter of the late Donald and Beverly Taylor of Auburn, Ind. She was a graduate of R. Nelson Snider High School (1973), Fort Wayne, Ind., and a multicertificate holder of advanced programs in Sales, Marketing, Educational Recruitment, and Business. Her life's work involved placing graduates, older adults, and veterans into careers at accredited educational institutions. Her work moved her throughout the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic. Most recently, as Director of Admissions at Achieve Test Prep in Raleigh, N.C., a placement service for nurses, medtechs, and veteran medics into baccalaureate or higher degrees, she received top accolades. A consummate professional, She believed in the power of education towards independence - her mantra in life. Bethanne, a lifelong pet owner, always made room for the abandoned and enjoyed fashion, wine culture, self-improvement, and a good joke! She is a much-loved granddaughter, daughter, sister, co-worker, and friend. She is survived by sisters, Colette (John) Cuomo of McCormick, S.C. and Marcia (Lewis) Doell of Leo, Ind. She was also preceded in death by grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. William Taylor and Mr. and Mrs. Paul Warwick, of Galion, Ohio., A memorial gathering is from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Pinnington Funeral Home, 502 N. Main Street, Auburn, Ind. Burial will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Cemetery, Fort Wayne, Ind. on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. Memorials in her honor may be made to the DeKalb County Humane Society, 5221 US 6, Butler (IN 46721) and Leader Dogs For the Blind, 1039 S. Rochester Rd., Rochester Hills (MI 48307). To sign the online guestbook visit

BETHANNE W. TAYLOR, 64, of Raleigh, N.C., died peacefully Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, with family present, at Duke Medical Pavilion, Durham, N.C. Born Feb. 20, 1955 in Richmond, Va., she was a daughter of the late Donald and Beverly Taylor of Auburn, Ind. She was a graduate of R. Nelson Snider High School (1973), Fort Wayne, Ind., and a multicertificate holder of advanced programs in Sales, Marketing, Educational Recruitment, and Business. Her life's work involved placing graduates, older adults, and veterans into careers at accredited educational institutions. Her work moved her throughout the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic. Most recently, as Director of Admissions at Achieve Test Prep in Raleigh, N.C., a placement service for nurses, medtechs, and veteran medics into baccalaureate or higher degrees, she received top accolades. A consummate professional, She believed in the power of education towards independence - her mantra in life. Bethanne, a lifelong pet owner, always made room for the abandoned and enjoyed fashion, wine culture, self-improvement, and a good joke! She is a much-loved granddaughter, daughter, sister, co-worker, and friend. She is survived by sisters, Colette (John) Cuomo of McCormick, S.C. and Marcia (Lewis) Doell of Leo, Ind. She was also preceded in death by grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. William Taylor and Mr. and Mrs. Paul Warwick, of Galion, Ohio., A memorial gathering is from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Pinnington Funeral Home, 502 N. Main Street, Auburn, Ind. Burial will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Cemetery, Fort Wayne, Ind. on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. Memorials in her honor may be made to the DeKalb County Humane Society, 5221 US 6, Butler (IN 46721) and Leader Dogs For the Blind, 1039 S. Rochester Rd., Rochester Hills (MI 48307). To sign the online guestbook visit www.pinningtonfh.com Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close