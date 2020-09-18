1/1
BETTIE M. HARDEN
BETTIE M. HARDEN, 89, of Fort Wayne, departed this life on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. Surviving are her children, Ethel Mae (Roosevelt Sr.) Collins, Johnny (Jennifer) Harden and George Harden Jr.; sister, Isabel Hines; goddaughter, Sarah Key; 12 grandchildren, and a host of great-grandchildren. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday at Pilgrim Baptist Church, with visitation one hour prior. Due to COVID-19, social distancing will be in place and face masks will be required. Arrangements by Carmichael Funeral Service.

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Pilgrim Baptist Church
SEP
19
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Pilgrim Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Carmichael Funeral Service - Fort Wayne
831 E. Jefferson Blvd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46803
260 422-5359
