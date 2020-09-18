BETTIE M. HARDEN, 89, of Fort Wayne, departed this life on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. Surviving are her children, Ethel Mae (Roosevelt Sr.) Collins, Johnny (Jennifer) Harden and George Harden Jr.; sister, Isabel Hines; goddaughter, Sarah Key; 12 grandchildren, and a host of great-grandchildren. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday at Pilgrim Baptist Church, with visitation one hour prior. Due to COVID-19, social distancing will be in place and face masks will be required. Arrangements by Carmichael Funeral Service.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sep. 18, 2020.