BETTY ANN (COE) COX, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, surrounded by her loving family in Cedar Park, Texas. Betsy was born in Galveston, Texas on Jan. 14, 1960 and called many places home, including Fort Wayne since 2002. She co-founded the metaphysical expo Spirit Fayre in Fort Wayne (est 2004 to 2010). Betsy is survived by her husband, David Cox; twin children, Ashley and Brian Cox; sisters, Marlana Coe, Sonya Hayes and Lisa Barnett; as well an numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. Betsy was preceded in death by her mother, Barbara Durham; aunt and uncle, Betty Jane and Otto Patterson; and grandmother, Adele Milton. "Betsy's light touched many lives and she was an inspiration to those that knew her. The greatest gift was the imprint she left on our hearts." A Celebration of Life is 1 p.m. Sunday, March 3, 2019, at her family's home at 15717 N. Delavan Cove, Austin (TX 78717).

