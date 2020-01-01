BETTY B. AMANN, 94, of Fort Wayne, died at 11:35 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at her home. She was born May 13, 1925, in Dorton, Ky., a daughter of Calvin and Cassie (Johnson) Mullins. Betty married Ralph "Arkie" Amann in Laketon, Ind., Jan. 3, 1945. She was a homemaker and enjoyed reading and working puzzles. She was a longtime resident of Wabash. Surviving are her husband, Ralph "Arkie" Amann of Fort Wayne; daughter, Teresa (Randy) Dickson of Berea, Ky.; two grandchildren, James William (Julie) Van Camp of Wabash and Joshua Michael Van Camp of Fort Wayne; three great-grandchildren, Alex Van Camp, Cole Van Camp, and Emma Van Camp, all of Wabash; brother, Bill (Reba) Mullins; and sister, Julie (Stewart) Swink, both of Fort Wayne. She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Mary Simon and Ruby Calhoun; and her brother, Jack Mullins. Funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Grandstaff-Hentgen Funeral Service, 1241 Manchester Avenue, Wabash, with Stewart Swink officiating. Friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Memorial Lawns Cemetery, Wabash. Preferred memorial is Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund, PO Box 10086, Toledo, Ohio 43699. The memorial guest book for Betty may be signed at http://www.grandstaff-hentgen.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 1, 2020