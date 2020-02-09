BETTY "JACKIE" CARROLL, of Fort Wayne, passed away Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. Born May 14, 1950, in Dallas, she was a daughter of Dick and Betty Carroll. She loved reading, writing, gardening, painting and animals. She gave out peanut butter sandwiches with Father Tom O'Connor prior to St. Mary's Soup Kitchen. Jackie is survived by her mother, Betty; sister, Peggy; and nieces, Marci and Heather. Memorial Mass is 8:15 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at St. Jude Catholic Church. Memorials to Worldwide Wildlife, Y.W.C.A. Women's Shelter, Charis House, Vincent Village or Just Neighbors.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 9, 2020