BETTY CLARA REINKING, 96, passed away Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at Lutheran Life Villages on South Anthony in Fort Wayne. Born in Fort Wayne on Jan. 14, 1924, she was a daughter of the late Walter Louis and Clara Dornseif. She graduated from Concordia High School in 1942. Betty worked in collections at Lutheran Hospital for over 25 years. Betty was a 60 year member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church. She was baptized, confirmed, married at Emmanuel Lutheran Church where she was a current member. Betty had and passed on to her family a core of good heartedness, caring for others, a strong moral sense, all grounded in her deep abiding Christian faith. "Her sweet smile and loving ways, great cooking and baking are all things that we will miss." She is survived by her children, Dr. David (Sharon) Reinking of Athens, Ga., Carl (Marilyn) Reinking of Fort Wayne, Laura (Dr. J. Phillip) Jackson of Fort Wayne, and Christine (Bart) Ruch of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Aaron (Shashana) Reinking, Mark (Janet) Reinking, Ann (Justin) Whitener, Sarah (Gary) Watkins, Katie (Brian) Reinking, Rachel (Allen) Loechner, Claire (Tyler) Burgardt, Hannah (Philip) Arthur, Allison (Josh) Lewis, and Jake Ruch; step grandchildren, Heather (Christopher) Doherty and Amber (Andy) Knapp; and 24 great-grandchildren. Betty was preceded in death by her loving husband of 63 years, Chester L. "Chet" Reinking. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 917 West Jefferson Blvd., Fort Wayne, with visitation from 10:30 a.m. until service. Social distancing and masks will be required. Arrangements by Greenlawn Funeral Home, 6750 Covington Road, Fort Wayne. Burial in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Emmanuel Lutheran Church or Camp Lutherhaven. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.dignitymemorial.com