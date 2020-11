Or Copy this URL to Share

Share BETTY's life story with friends and family

Share BETTY's life story with friends and family

REINKING, BETTY CLARA: Funeral service is 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 917 West Jefferson Blvd., Fort Wayne, with visitation from 10:30 a.m. until service. Social distancing and masks will be required. Arrangements by Greenlawn Funeral Home, 6750 Covington Road, Fort Wayne.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store