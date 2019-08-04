BETTY DE LORIS LUDLOW

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BETTY DE LORIS LUDLOW.
Service Information
Covington Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Fort Wayne
8408 Covington Road
Fort Wayne, IN
46804
(260)-432-2508
Obituary
Send Flowers

BETTY DE LORIS LUDLOW, 88, died Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019. Born on April 4, 1931 in Pierceton, Ind., she was the daughter of the late William George and Letha Clouse. Betty was owner and operator of "Betty D's Busy Bee's" cleaning service. She also was an interior decorator for the Trans Design Co. Betty was a former member of First Assembly Church of God. On Oct. 29, 1952, Betty married Richard J. Ludlow, and he preceded her in death on Oct. 13, 2017. Surviving are their sons, Stephan Lee (Rhonda) and Jeffrey J. (Glenda) Ludlow; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Betty was also preceded in death by four brothers. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug, 8, 2019, at Covington Memorial Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Rd., with calling two hours prior to service. Entombment will be in Covington Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Preferred memorials are to Grace Point Church. www.covingtonmemorial.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 4, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.