BETTY DE LORIS LUDLOW, 88, died Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019. Born on April 4, 1931 in Pierceton, Ind., she was the daughter of the late William George and Letha Clouse. Betty was owner and operator of "Betty D's Busy Bee's" cleaning service. She also was an interior decorator for the Trans Design Co. Betty was a former member of First Assembly Church of God. On Oct. 29, 1952, Betty married Richard J. Ludlow, and he preceded her in death on Oct. 13, 2017. Surviving are their sons, Stephan Lee (Rhonda) and Jeffrey J. (Glenda) Ludlow; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Betty was also preceded in death by four brothers. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug, 8, 2019, at Covington Memorial Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Rd., with calling two hours prior to service. Entombment will be in Covington Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Preferred memorials are to Grace Point Church. www.covingtonmemorial.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 4, 2019