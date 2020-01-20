BETTY DENITA SMITH, 68, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, in Katy, Texas. Born in Jackson, Tenn., she was a daughter of Virginia Ruth Collins and the late James D. Collins of Fort Wayne. Denita's professional life was as a self-taught computer guru (CISSP) and project manager (PMI PMP) at an international E&P company for 40 years. Denita was not defined only by her successful career, but by her loving and giving spirit. She never hesitated to offer words of wisdom, caregiving or financial assistance and was admired and loved dearly by her family. Although she had an extremely responsible and demanding career, she always put family first. She lived her life by devoting it to the pursuit of knowledge, by giving back to others and doing whatever she pursued in a spirit of love. After retirement, Denita served on the Security Professionals Board and volunteered at Katy Christian Ministries. Denita is also survived by her husband, Roger Laine of Katy, Texas; son, Max Smith of Atlanta, Ga.; sister, Glynda Harris; and mother, Ruth Collins of Fort Wayne; nieces, Kristen (Kenneth) Austion and Amy (Keith) Perry; nine great-nieces and nephews and four great-great-nieces. Denita was also preceded in death by her nephew, James R. Babbitt. Service is 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Fairhaven Funeral Home, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Calling also from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial is after the Service, in Covington Memorial Gardens, 8408 Covington Road. Memorials may be made to the charity of donor's choice. To sign the online guestbook visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 20, 2020