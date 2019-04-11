BETTY DOUGLASS, 89, passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019, in Carmel, Ind. Born Jan. 19, 1930, in Auburn, Ind., she was a daughter of James and Dessie Smith. Betty was the youngest out of eight girls and one boy, and she also had a twin sister Barb, deceased. Betty worked in several banks in and around Auburn for a number of years. She also worked in her husband's business along with a large commercial Real Estate company, E.H. Kilborn. She graduated from Auburn High School in 1947. Betty was a member of Trinity English Lutheran Church. She and Donald were married on May 5, 1956. Betty is survived by her husband, Donald Douglass of Fort Wayne; daughter, Christine Croom of Denver, Colo.; son, David (Marcie) Douglass of Carmel, Ind.; and five grandchildren, Callie Croom, Colin Croom, Chloe Croom, Elizabeth (David) Ledbetter, and Eric (Robin) Douglass. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Trinity English Lutheran Church, with visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pastor Kathleen Haller officiating. Burial to follow at Concordia Cemetery Gardens. Memorial contributions can be made to the Allen County A.S.P.C.A. or Trinity English Church. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 11, 2019