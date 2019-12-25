BETTY FRANCINE VANNESS (1925 - 2019)
Obituary
BETTY FRANCINE VANNESS, 94, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. She was born Nov. 8, 1925. On May 3, 1943, she married the love of her life Walter Vanness Jr. Surviving are her husband of 76 years, Walter; daughter, Nadine White; son, David Vanness of Goshen; grandchildren, Paul (Suzanne) White, Brandie Turner, Joe Vanness, and Kari McNamara; five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her baby, Francine. Funeral is 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at First Pentecostal Church in Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Graveside service is 2:30 p.m. in the Elwood City Cemetery.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 25, 2019
