BETTY GRABER, 70, of New Haven, Ind., passed away Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at her home. Born May 14, 1950, in Grabill, Ind., she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Lillie Graber. She is survived by her daughter, Darlene (Jonas) Witmer of Grabill, Ind.; grandchildren, Matthew (Verna), Martin (Rosetta) Witmer, Marilyn (Devon) Witmer, and Marlene (Marvin) Witmer; caregivers, Marvin and Rosalee Eicher and their children, Malinda, Jeremy and Javon; sisters, Mary (Joseph) Lengacher of Grabill, Ind., Ruth Hilty of Kentucky, and Sarah (Benjamin) Eicher of Grabill, Ind.; brother, Noah (Rosa) Graber of Hamilton, Ind.; sister-in-law, Barbara Graber of Hamilton, Ind.; and brother-in-law, Edwin Graber of Grabill, Ind. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilmer Graber; sons, Marlin and Steven Graber; brother, David Graber; sister, Lucy Graber; and brothers-in-law, Louis Hilty, Robert Graber and Raymond Graber. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at the family home, 7415 Milan Center Road, New Haven (IN 46774), with visitation beginning Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, until the time of the service. Burial in Milan Center Cemetery, New Haven, Ind. Arrangements by D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne.