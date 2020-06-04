BETTY "ANNE" (YAEGER) HUMBERT, 93, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in Kendall ville, Ind. Born in Portland, Ind., on April 1, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Jacob and Mary Yaeger. Anne worked as a claims clerk at H.W.I for 20 years until her retirement in 1988. She was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church in Fort Wayne, where she enjoyed volunteering. Anne resided in Fort Wayne for most of her life where she raised her family with her husband. Surviving are her children, Timothy A. Humbert, Lee Robert (Kay) Humbert and Donna Jean Humbert; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and sisters, Mary Jane Carter and Ruth Bastian. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert R. Humbert; brothers, George and Gordon Yaeger; sisters, Martha Beasley, Dorothy Zuber, and Frances Lange; and daughters, Patty Lou and Peggy Ann Harris. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Monday, June 8, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46815). To view the funeral service Livestream, visit www.facebook.com/DOMcCombMaplewood. Visitation is from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 7, 2020, also at the funeral home. Masks will be required by any person attending the visitation or funeral service. Burial will take place in Lindenwood Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to Messiah Lutheran Church or Heartland Hospice. The family would like to extend their thanks to Chandler Place of Kendallville and Heartland Hospice for their loving care. To leave online condolences, visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 4, 2020.