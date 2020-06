HUMBERT, BETTY "ANNE" (YAEGER): Funeral service is 11 a.m. Monday, June 8, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46815). To view the funeral service Livestream, visit www.facebook.com/DOMcCombMaplewood . Visitation is from 1 to 5 p.m. today, June 7, 2020, also at the funeral home. Masks will be required by any person attending the visitation or funeral service.