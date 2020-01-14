BETTY J. AGLER, 90, passed away Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Saint Anne Retirement Home in Fort Wayne. Born Feb. 8, 1929, in Toledo, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Dorothy A. Farmer. Betty is survived by her children, Sheryl (Russ) Harnett, Darryl (Beverly) Agler, Susan (Jim) Shumaker, Gayle Nichols, Lori Brown, Larry (Luda) Agler, and Carol Gibson; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond G. Agler; brother, Charles McGowen; grandson, Matthew Shumaker; and son-in-law, George Gibson. Private entombment service will be at Lindenwood Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to S.P.C.A. Arrangements by D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne (IN 46805). To sign the online guestbook, visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 14, 2020