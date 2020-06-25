BETTY J. GROGANZ, 84, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020. Born in Fort Wayne on Oct. 25, 1935, she was a daugther of the late Charles and Martha (Braun) Baatz. Betty was a long-time member of Emmaus Lutheran Church and the Fort Wayne Sport Club. She enjoyed being a part of Rock Steady Boxing to fight Parkinson's, crafting, quilting, baking, and spending time at the lake; however, her family was the center of her life. Betty is survived by her son, John M. (Caren) Groganz of Carmel; daughters, Linda C. (Scott) Fulford, Naples, Fla., Joyce A. (Mike) Yates of Dayton, Ohio, and Marti J. (Bryce) Tallant of Norton Shores, Mich.; 11 grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, John Groganz. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Monday, June 29, 2020, at Emmaus Lutheran Church, 8626 Covington Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46804). Visitation is from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 28, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46804). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Emmaus Lutheran Church or Rock Steady Boxing.