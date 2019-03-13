BETTY J. HARBERT

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BETTY J. HARBERT.

BETTY J. HARBERT, 89, passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019, in Fort Wayne. Born in Toledo, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late Earl and Aileen Moore. Betty owned and operated her own greeting card store in Toledo and later worked for Honey Baked Ham. She was a member of Gethsemane Lutheran Church of Fort Wayne. Betty is survived by her daughter, Deb Allisbaugh of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Faith, Kevin, John, Andrea, Lacey, Christina, and Megan; 14 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandson; and family friend, Chad. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Howard Harbert; son, William Harbert; and two sisters. Services will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control or Heartland Hospice. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
logo
Funeral Home
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
260-424-5000
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 13, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.