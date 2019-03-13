BETTY J. HARBERT, 89, passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019, in Fort Wayne. Born in Toledo, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late Earl and Aileen Moore. Betty owned and operated her own greeting card store in Toledo and later worked for Honey Baked Ham. She was a member of Gethsemane Lutheran Church of Fort Wayne. Betty is survived by her daughter, Deb Allisbaugh of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Faith, Kevin, John, Andrea, Lacey, Christina, and Megan; 14 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandson; and family friend, Chad. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Howard Harbert; son, William Harbert; and two sisters. Services will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control or Heartland Hospice. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 13, 2019