BETTY J. JOHNSTON (1933 - 2019)
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Pine Valley
1320 East Dupont Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN
46825
(260)-426-9494
Calling hours
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Calling hours
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:00 PM
Obituary
BETTY J. JOHNSTON, 86, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Ascension Sacred Heart Home, Avilla. Born April 21, 1933, in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Jonathan and Mary Annabell (Greider) Bell. Surviving are her sons, James Johnston, Ken (Karen) Johnston, and John Johnston, all of Huntertown; sisters, Mary Anderson, and Inez Bowers, both of Fort Wayne. She was also preceded in death by her husband; and three brothers. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at DO McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 East Dupont Roar, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Highland Park Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial donations may be given to Heartland Hospice of Fort Wayne. www.domccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 13, 2019
