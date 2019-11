BETTY J. JOHNSTON, 86, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Ascension Sacred Heart Home, Avilla. Born April 21, 1933, in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Jonathan and Mary Annabell (Greider) Bell. Surviving are her sons, James Johnston, Ken (Karen) Johnston, and John Johnston, all of Huntertown; sisters, Mary Anderson, and Inez Bowers, both of Fort Wayne. She was also preceded in death by her husband; and three brothers. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at DO McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 East Dupont Roar, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Highland Park Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial donations may be given to Heartland Hospice of Fort Wayne. www.domccombandsons.com