BETTY J. McCLURE-LAWSON, 88, of Churubusco, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, at her home. Surviving are her daughters, June Houlton, Linda Barth, Beverly (Joe) Gray and Wanda Van Horn; sons, David McClure and Aaron McClure; eight step-children; brother, Jerry (Barb) Walker; sisters, Bonnie (Jack) Flaugh and Annie (Orval) Dennis; 20 grandchildren; and many great and great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; and spouses, Alden Ray McClure, Sr. and Larry Lawson; son, Alden Ray "Sonny" McClure, Jr. Service is 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, at Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, Churubusco, with calling one hour prior to the service. Calling also from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019 , at the funeral home. Burial at Eel River Cemetery, Churubusco. Online note to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com
