BETTY J. REICHARD, 90, of Willshire, Ohio, passed away Monday, Oct. 7. 2019. She married Eugene V. Reichard on May 30, 1948 in Chattanooga, Ohio, and he preceded her in death on Sept. 17, 2009. Survivors include sons, Terry (Rebecca) Reichard of Van Wert, Ohio, Thomas (Debra) Reichard of Fort Wayne, Ind., Steven Reichard of Dublin, Ohio; daughter, Kathy (Gary) Pontsler of Willshire, Ohio. Service is 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Visitation also from 2 to 5 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at the funeral home. For complete obituary information and to sign the online guestbook visit www.zwickjahn.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 9, 2019