BETTY J. SHIPMAN

Obituary
BETTY J. SHIPMAN, 97, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2019, at The Towne House Retirement Community. Born Dec. 29, 1921, in Indianapolis, Ind., she was the daughter of the late Joseph M. and Freda A. (Lubking) Totten. In 1940, she graduated from Arsenal Technical High School in Indianapolis. On Dec. 29, 1945, she married Charles F. Shipman in Indianapolis; he preceded her in death. Betty was a homemaker. She was a member of St. Joseph United Methodist Church in Fort Wayne. She also belonged to the United Methodist Women Lizzie Parker Circle. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Thursday, June 13, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46804), with calling two hours prior from noon to 2 p.m. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.domccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 11, 2019
