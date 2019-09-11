BETTY J. SLOFFER

Service Information
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home
206 N Main St
Churubusco, IN
46723
(260)-693-2907
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home
206 N Main St
Churubusco, IN 46723
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home
206 N Main St
Churubusco, IN 46723
View Map
Service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home
206 N Main St
Churubusco, IN 46723
View Map
Obituary
BETTY J. SLOFFER, 89, of Churubusco, passed away on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at Miller's at Oak Pointe in Columbia City. Surviving are her son, Gary (Sharon) Sloffer; daughters, Kathy (Harry) Bingham, Leanne (Bob) Wagner and Lynette (Kem) Zolman; sister, Carol (Dan) Alspach; 10 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dale Sloffer; daughter, Gailyn Sloffer. Service is 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, with calling one hour prior to the service. The family will also receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial at Eel River Cemetery, Allen County. Memorials to Miller's at Oak Pointe or Visiting Nurse & Hospice Home. Online note to family at www.sheetsandchilds.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 11, 2019
