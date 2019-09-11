BETTY J. SLOFFER, 89, of Churubusco, passed away on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at Miller's at Oak Pointe in Columbia City. Surviving are her son, Gary (Sharon) Sloffer; daughters, Kathy (Harry) Bingham, Leanne (Bob) Wagner and Lynette (Kem) Zolman; sister, Carol (Dan) Alspach; 10 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dale Sloffer; daughter, Gailyn Sloffer. Service is 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, with calling one hour prior to the service. The family will also receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial at Eel River Cemetery, Allen County. Memorials to Miller's at Oak Pointe or Visiting Nurse & Hospice Home. Online note to family at www.sheetsandchilds.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 11, 2019