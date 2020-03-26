BETTY J. SMITH, 89, of Churubusco, passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020, at Millers Merry Manor at Oak Point in Columbia City. Born Jan. 10, 1931, in Eel River Township, she was a daughter of the late Paul and De Elda (Gaff) Knafel. She graduated from Huntertown High School. Betty was happily married since Sept. 1, 1977 to William J. Smith. She was baptized at the United Brethren Church in Albion on April 23, 1943, and continued her worship in the Methodist Church until joining St. John's Lutheran Church, Lake Township, in 1977. Betty was employed in the clerical field at various companies. She worked at the Pennsylvania / Conrail Railroad for 25 years, retiring in 1993. She is survived by three sons, William J. McBride, George H. (Monica) McBride and Daniel P. McBride; a daughter, Jennie (Clifford) Householder; two sisters, Wanda (Richard) Maroney and Sandra Elser; 10 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by daughter-in-law, Cindy McBride, in 2015. A private family service will take place and a celebration of life service at a later date. Burial at Eel River Cemetery. Memorials to St. John's Lutheran Church, Lake Township or Mount Zion Lutheran Church, LaGrange. To send an online note to the family, visit www.sheetsandchilds.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 26, 2020