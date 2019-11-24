BETTY JANE HOBBS, 90, of Fort Wayne, passed away Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. Born May 20, 1929, she was a daughter of Walker and Martha Strong. She was a nurse at Lutheran Hospital and a member of Grace Point Church of the Nazarene. She is survived by her sons, Edward (Nancy) Hobbs and Robert Hobbs; and grandchildren, Sarah Miner and Michael Hobbs. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Sherman Hobbs; brothers, June, James and Thomas Strong; sisters, Josephine Richie, Imogene Sandlin, Geraldine Gill, and Jacqueline Williams. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 24, 2019