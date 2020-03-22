BETTY JANE PERREY, 89, peacefully entered into eternal rest on Saturday, March 14, 2020. A Fort Wayne native, she was born on Nov. 12, 1930 to Howard Rohr baugh and Agnes Harden dorf. Betty dedicated much of her life to raising her six children and was a wife to her husband, Daniel Perrey; he preceded her in death in 1991. Outside the home, she spent many years in various capacities for F.W.C.S. Following Daniel's death, Betty ambitiously decided to embark on a business venture and opened The Dam Store in Angola, Ind., in 1996. It was there that she spent the next 20 years serving her community and forming enduring relationships with her beloved customers. She is survived by her six children, Kristy Ohneck, Toni Smith, Jerri Kaluza, Ben Schlotterback, Edward Perrey, and Robert Perrey. In addition, she is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Internment to take place in Lindenwood Cemetery.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 22, 2020