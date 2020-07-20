BETTY JANE ROLLER, 92, passed away Friday July 17, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Ind. Born March 22, 1928 in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Flora E. Jones Swain. Betty was a former member of St. Vincent Catholic Church and the Rosary Society. She was also a member of, American Legion, VFW and Eagles 3512 Auxiliary. She was a loving wife, mother, grandma and "grandma grandma and gran gran" to her family. Betty enjoyed helping children and will be always remembered as "Apple Betty" the clown. Apple Betty volunteered at Turnstone, various hospitals and with the local parades. She is survived by her children, Patricia (Don) Dean of Kendallville, Ind., Thomas D. (NancyLee Keefer) Wilson of Fort Wayne, Ind., Roland R. Wilson of Kendallville, Ind., Anna M. (Victor III) DeLeon of Fort Wayne, Ind.; stepchildren, Dennis E. (Cindy) Roller of Angola, Ind., Keith R. Roller of Churubusco. Ind.; stepdaughters, Jacqueline S. Roller of Sarasota, Fla., Janet M. (Dave) Klinker of Columbus Grove, Ohio; 11 grandchildren, several great- and great-great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Linda Wilson; and son-in-law, Dale Karl. Betty was also preceded in death by her husbands, Harry E. Wilson in 1986, and George "Jack" Roller in 1994; children, Joseph H Wilson Sr., Susan K. Karl, and daughter-in-law, Pamela Murnan-Wilson; sister, Edna Walters; brother, Robert Jones; stepbrothers, Donald and Charlie Ralph Jones. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at D.O. McComb and Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, Ind., with calling one hour prior. To view the service via livestream visit www.m.facebook.com/DOMcComblakeside
. Calling also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday July 21, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial in Covington Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Diabetes Foundation or SCAN. To sign the online guestbook visit www.mccombandsons.com