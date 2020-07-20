1/1
BETTY JANE ROLLER
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share BETTY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BETTY JANE ROLLER, 92, passed away Friday July 17, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Ind. Born March 22, 1928 in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Flora E. Jones Swain. Betty was a former member of St. Vincent Catholic Church and the Rosary Society. She was also a member of, American Legion, VFW and Eagles 3512 Auxiliary. She was a loving wife, mother, grandma and "grandma grandma and gran gran" to her family. Betty enjoyed helping children and will be always remembered as "Apple Betty" the clown. Apple Betty volunteered at Turnstone, various hospitals and with the local parades. She is survived by her children, Patricia (Don) Dean of Kendallville, Ind., Thomas D. (NancyLee Keefer) Wilson of Fort Wayne, Ind., Roland R. Wilson of Kendallville, Ind., Anna M. (Victor III) DeLeon of Fort Wayne, Ind.; stepchildren, Dennis E. (Cindy) Roller of Angola, Ind., Keith R. Roller of Churubusco. Ind.; stepdaughters, Jacqueline S. Roller of Sarasota, Fla., Janet M. (Dave) Klinker of Columbus Grove, Ohio; 11 grandchildren, several great- and great-great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Linda Wilson; and son-in-law, Dale Karl. Betty was also preceded in death by her husbands, Harry E. Wilson in 1986, and George "Jack" Roller in 1994; children, Joseph H Wilson Sr., Susan K. Karl, and daughter-in-law, Pamela Murnan-Wilson; sister, Edna Walters; brother, Robert Jones; stepbrothers, Donald and Charlie Ralph Jones. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at D.O. McComb and Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, Ind., with calling one hour prior. To view the service via livestream visit www.m.facebook.com/DOMcComblakeside. Calling also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday July 21, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial in Covington Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Diabetes Foundation or SCAN. To sign the online guestbook visit www.mccombandsons.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
D. O. McComb and Sons - Lakeside Park
Send Flowers
JUL
21
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
D. O. McComb and Sons - Lakeside Park
Send Flowers
JUL
22
Calling hours
09:00 AM
D. O. McComb and Sons - Lakeside Park
Send Flowers
JUL
22
Funeral service
10:00 AM
D. O. McComb and Sons - Lakeside Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
D. O. McComb and Sons - Lakeside Park
1140 Lake Ave
Fort Wayne, IN 46805
(260) 426-9494
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved