BETTY JEAN GERBERS, 92, died on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2019. Born in Allen County, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Emma (Scheele) Gustin. She was a graduate of Wood burn High School, where she was the valedictorian of her class. She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, Woodburn, the Woman's Auxiliary, and the Senior Saints. She retired in 1975 as the secretary for Woodlan High School, in Woodburn, after 16 years. She loved bowling, attending her grandchildren's sporting events, and was a member of the Shirley City Red Hats. She is survived by her children, Rebecca (Mark) Childs of New Haven, Keith and Randy Gerbers, both of Fort Wayne, and Todd Gerbers of Lebanon; 11 grandchildren; and 23 great grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Melvin, in 2010; grandson, Justin Gerbers; sisters, Bernadette Heyman and Phyllis Hoeppner; and daughter-in-law, Deborah Gerbers, in 2019. Funeral service is noon Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at Christ Lutheran Church, 4412 Park St., Woodburn, with visitation two hours prior. The Rev. Tim Edwards officiating. Burial in the church cemetery. Preferred memorials are to the church. Arrangements by Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven. www.harperfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 15, 2019