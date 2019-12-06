BETTY JEAN KELLY, 64, passed Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. Born in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Arthur and Mary Connett. Betty Jean had recently retired from Fort Wayne Community Schools and had also worked for IPFW. She is survived by children, Janine (Michael Jr.) Jackson, Michael (Christina) Kelly, and twin daughters, Margo Jean Kelly and Mary (Jarod) Brown; the children's father, Timothy F. Kelly; and siblings, Susan Houser, Laurie Burke, Bob, Chuck and Rick Connett; six grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Ruth Craig. Funeral Service is 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Covington Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road, with calling two hours prior. She will be laid to rest at Covington Memorial Gardens. Preferred memorials are to the ALS Association. www.covingtonmemorial.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 6, 2019